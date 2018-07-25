Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: the coming facial dystopia, Communists vs Aliens, and the data on Australian sexual assault.

CONCRETE ANSWERS

What’s the world’s most consumed product? Water, obviously. And second? Concrete. Humanity has a ravenous appetite for the stuff… which is a problem because it is deeply carbon-intensive.

In fact, many projects designed to reduce carbon emissions in sectors like electricity use colossal amounts of concrete. What are we doing to fix this? Not much. What does an individual do when trying to minimise their carbon footprint? Is it actually possible at all to lead an ethical life in the modern West? Probably not, but that’s no reason not to try.