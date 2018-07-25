SBS has emphasised its role as a multicultural broadcaster in its submission to the ACCC competitive neutrality inquiry, arguing it's no competition to commercial media.

A still from The Handmaid's Tale

SBS has emphasised its role as a multicultural broadcaster in its submission to the ACCC competitive neutrality inquiry, arguing it's no competition to commercial media.

Australia's second public broadcaster is the biggest target of the inquiry, having been heavily criticised by the commercial networks for competing for broadcast rights for programs including The Handmaid's Tale. The inquiry was established as part of the government's deal with One Nation to push through its media reform bill earlier this year.