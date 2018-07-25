Good morning, early birds. A report on the National Energy Guarantee suggests the scheme could be largely redundant. Plus, a WA prison break has residents locking their doors. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

ROTTEN NEG

The final design report for the National Energy Guarantee before the crucial August 10 COAG meeting has cemented fears the plan would do almost nothing in terms of emissions reductions, but would help cut an average household’s power bills by $50 in its first year of operation.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the document produced by the Energy Security Board (ESB), and sent to state and territory governments this week, has found that 97% of the NEG’s emission target — i.e. 26% reduction of 2005 levels by 2030 — would be met before the policy starts in 2021. The ESB found that power prices are expected to drop across the decade with or without the policy, but would see an average of about $150 in annual savings “directly attributable” to the NEG.

Unsurprisingly, interpretations of the report have varied significantly between the SMH, The Australian ($) and RenewEconomy, which was bizarrely denied by the ESB an acknowledgement of the document’s existence.

PRISON BREAK: WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Nine inmates are currently understood to be on the run outside the coastal city of Geraldton, Western Australia, after three others were recaptured by police following a jailbreak at Greenough Regional Prison.

The ABC reports that 12 men escaped yesterday afternoon, following a “disturbance” at the jail involving smoke, and WA Police have urged members of the public to lock all doors, windows and keep car doors locked during the ongoing hunt. A representative from the WA Prison Officers Union has blamed “unsustainable” staffing and an overcrowded prison population.

TOUR DE PAIN

Bale-throwing farmers have interrupted the 16th stage of the Tour de France, staging a protest that resulted in riders being hit by tear gas from police.

The ABC reports that four-time champion Chris Froome was one of several riders to have their eyes treated, after tear gas aimed at the protesters ended up blowing into their faces and causing a temporary halt to the race with 187 kilometres to go. French media reports that the group of farmers were protesting against reductions to the European Union funding.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Australia’s best policy minds are working really hard to design this policy that does nothing. Simon Holmes à Court

The energy transition specialist finishes breaking down the National Energy Guarantee for The Drum.

