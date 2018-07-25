The ACTU boss Sally McManus has met with journalists to allay their concerns about being locked out of union events.

Union makes peace with journalists, Sunrise comes out swinging against Media Watch, New York Post laments its fallen enemies, and other media tidbits of the day.

Unions smooth out access spat. ACTU secretary Sally McManus has met with journalists banned last week from covering Opposition Leader Bill Shorten's speech at the ACTU Congress dinner. Journalists' union, the MEAA, formally complained to the ACTU over the restricted access. Its media president Marcus Strom said yesterday the meeting with McManus was "cordial and professional". He tweeted: "McManus assured MEAA members that the situation where journalists were excluded from covering the keynote at the congress dinner will not arise again."