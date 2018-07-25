Parliament's own library has demolished Greg Hunt's misleading claims about whether My Health Record data will be handed over to police, warning that existing protections of medical records have been significantly reduced.

The Parliamentary Library has humiliated Health Minister Greg Hunt, with a new paper from the independent body within parliament demolishing his claim that health records created under the My Health Record system can't be obtained by police and other agencies without a "court order".

Hunt and his office have been adamant that no health records would be handed over to police, the Tax Office, Centrelink or any other government body in the absence of a judicial order, despite s.70 of the My Health Records Act being crystal clear that there is no such requirement. "No documents will be released without a court order,” Hunt told News Corp's Sue Dunlevy.