As with most teacup storms these days, this one began on Twitter. On July 12, as press for this year’s Canberra Writers Festival program went live, there was a general sense of confusion among its audience as scandalised former deputy PM Barnaby Joyce was named a headline act alongside the like of bestselling author Matthew Reilly.
Considering Joyce’s notorious love of the limelight and the fact his debut title was yet to even hit shelves, Twitter users questioned the festival’s decision. Does Joyce really need another platform? Also, where were the worthy women writers?
