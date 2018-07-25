Mike Kane, CEO of Boral, has found himself in some undesirable company according to the Australian Financial Review.

Boral boss Mike Kane

The CEO of building products group Boral, American Mike Kane, has for the past few years been the pin-up bloke for The Australian Financial Review, the IPA and others in the anti-union crew, for his squabbles against the CFMEU.

To illustrate: at the March 2016 AFR business summit, he told an anecdote about asking his truck driver father if he attended meetings of the teamsters union, to which his father apparently replied, "No point ... you disagree with them, they break your legs."