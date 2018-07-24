Between the Intellectual Dark Web’s Peterson, Ayaan Hirsi Ali or Sam Harris, and champions of the liberal resistance like Colbert or Nicholas Kristof, the only true disagreement is about language and representation and behaving better.

If you’d asked a campaigning Hillary Clinton about the state of the world, she’d tell you it’s never been better. If you ask Jordan Peterson today, he’ll tell you it’s never been worse. If you ask me, I’d say no one should be taking advice about anything from these two wretched nozzlers. I’d say that this tepid politician or that undistinguished scholar can offer us no useful guide to anything beyond their extreme self-interest.

Still, this is what potty publishers of the West feel that we have earned: a false opposition between liberal optimist and liberal pessimist. One can accept the popular view that (a) human history was hunky-dory before Trump intervened or (b) human nature turned sour when “neo-Marxists” started whining about their identity problems. There are no more intellectual positions at this time.