Deep cuts have been announced at the New York Daily News, perhaps the most anti-trump paper in the US, as the president's newspaper tariffs take their toll.

One of the US' major newspapers -- The New York Daily News -- is on its last legs and heading for collapse after its owners, the Chicago-based Tronc, slashed the paper’s newsroom in half on Monday morning. Reports said the process took one minute at a meeting for the sackings to be imposed.

Leading the departures are the paper’s two top executives -- the editor in chief and executive editor. The newsroom strength was 85 before the mass sacking. Tronc will not say how many are left, but media reports said around 40. The company told staff who survived the cut that the Daily News will focus on breaking news involving “crime, civil justice and public responsibility” with staff told to concentrate more on digital reporting.