Protecting events put on by international far-right personalities has become a costly side gig for police.

Alt-right attention seeker Lauren Southern had mixed results lobbing hollow bombs of content-free provocation on the streets of Melbourne over the weekend. Asking people whether she should be executed was greeted with indifference or incomprehension. But her talk with fellow alt-right podcaster Stefan Molyneux attracted 100 protesters who clashed with police and were met with pepper spray.

It ended up being a costly stunt for the Canadian. She was reportedly hit with a bill from Victoria Police to compensate them for having to augment her private security detail -- keeping her safe from the people she'd gone out of her way to antagonise. Southern has been asked to stump up $67, 000. But will she?