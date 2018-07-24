More responses to our Prying Eyes series are filtering through (no pun intended) but the issue of tech moguls also got a look in. In particular, the question of how to hold these extremely wealthy leaders to account.
On personal cybersecurity
James Burke writes: Couple of quibbles with Angus Hervey’s tips on personal cybersecurity. First, I don’t mind being advertised at if it keeps my favourite media alive. You know when I used to let advertising into my home? When I bought a newspaper. Also: ads flag what the internet thinks it knows about you. Could prove handy. If all ad blockers do is block ads, they’re just another unnecessary repository for my signup data.
