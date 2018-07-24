This is an excerpt of an article on criminal justice by Hector Lung in the Northern Territory from The Northern Myth blog.
On Monday July 9 2018, in the Alice Springs Supreme Court, Bayden Flash pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife. By early afternoon of Friday July 13, a jury of 12 had returned a verdict of guilty. A relatively straightforward murder trial by territory standards both in terms of the tragic facts and the outcome.
