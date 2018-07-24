To ensure the adversarial system works as well as it can, the accused must have counsel at least on par with that of the Crown. In the NT, this is rarely the case.

This is an excerpt of an article on criminal justice by Hector Lung in the Northern Territory from The Northern Myth blog.

On Monday July 9 2018, in the Alice Springs Supreme Court, Bayden Flash pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife. By early afternoon of Friday July 13, a jury of 12 had returned a verdict of guilty. A relatively straightforward murder trial by territory standards both in terms of the tragic facts and the outcome.