If the June quarter Consumer Price Index data indicates the slightest shift in inflation, monetary policy obsessives will be raging about the need for a rate rise.

Photographer: Deam Lewins/AAP

The June quarter Consumer Price Index data is out tomorrow. Market forecasts are for a quarter-on-quarter rise of 0.5% (compared to 0.4% in the March quarter) for an annual rise of between 2% and 2.2%, with the underlying figures of 0.5%/1.9% annual unchanged. Those sort of numbers would be exactly what the Reserve Bank expects; as it said in the minutes of its July board meeting, “progress towards a lower unemployment rate and an inflation rate closer to the midpoint of the target range was likely to be gradual"`. But if there’s a bigger rise than expected, watch the monetary policy galahs at the Financial Review and in academia renew their campaign for a rise in interest rates -- or, as the Reserve Bank recently implied, "instability".

Last week's June Labour Force numbers confirmed that, despite the large jump in seasonally adjusted terms in new jobs (50,900 and 27,000 in trend terms), the strong employment growth of 2017 is well behind us. The trend growth in jobs in 2017 was an annual 3.3%, but by June it had slowed to an annual rate of 2.0% -- which is now the average for the past 20 years. In the six months to June, 123,800 jobs compared to 207,000 in the first six months of 2017, and sharply slower than the rate that gave us 406,600 jobs (on a trend basis) in all of 2017.