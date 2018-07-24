Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings Glenn Dyer Jul 24, 2018 Nine’s night, Ten also did well, Seven left behind. (No national and regional figures.) Network channel share: Free Trial If you are human, leave this field blank. You've hit members-only content. Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox Email * Password * Confirm Password * I would also like to receive offers from Crikey partners Start your free trial By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions Already a subscriber? Log in to keep reading Share Topics Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.