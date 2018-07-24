From airline lounges to cricket matches, our faces are already being read everywhere. But what's protecting us from misuse of that data?

Getty Images

If you feel like facial recognition technology is suddenly everywhere you look -- or rather, facial recognition is everywhere looking at you -- you're not alone. Not only do many of us carry the technology with us everywhere on our smartphones, it's also increasingly present in the spaces we move through and the interactions we have in our daily lives, whether we know it or not.

Most people walking into the public library in Toowoomba last year, for example, were probably not aware that they were taking part in a controversial trial of facial recognition technology by the local council. Likewise the 45,000 visitors to the SCG for the final Ashes test this year were probably mostly unaware that their faces were being run through newly installed facial recognition cameras.