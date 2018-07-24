Good morning, early birds. Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan chastens blustery live export representatives. Plus, South Australian Police's curious crackdown on sex workers. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

WA Premier Mark McGowan

GOING HAM ON LIVE EXPORTS

WA Premier Mark McGowan has hit back at an angry response from live export representatives, likening the industry to a drowning person attacking their rescuer.

According to the ABC, McGowan has warned that a “huge majority” of West Australians want the live export trade shut down entirely and that the industry needs to be open to being “cleaned up”, following an incident last Friday in which industry representatives booed and heckled Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

Pastoralists and Graziers Association president Tony Seabrook has returned fire, saying industry members feel the Minister is not supportive of them, although he conceded the majority of residents are against the trade following the release of distressing footage of sheep dying aboard the Emanuel Exports vessel.

SEX WORK CRACKDOWN

The number of South Australians charged with sex work offences has tripled in the past year, as a “heavy-handed” and unexplained crackdown from police coincides with a new bill from the SA Greens to legalise sex work.

According to The Advertiser ($), sex worker advocates have attributed the spike from 211 charges across 2017-18, up from less than 75 per year across the previous decade, to a desire from police to demonise the industry ahead of parliamentary debate over the Greens’ bill ($). While a police spokeswoman declined to comment, SA’s Police Commissioner Grant Stevens has previously expressed concern over brothels becoming “criminal sanctuaries” if sex work was legalised.

Elsewhere, a Canberra woman has been arrested following a series of brothel raids yesterday morning.

OUTFOXED

A US Democratic state senator has taken advantage of a booking mishap to deliver a message on ICE child separation to President Donald Trump through his favoured news source, Fox & Friends First.

Think Progress reports that, during an interview in which the hosts believed they had booked a pro-ICE Democratic congressional candidate, Senator Barbara L’Italien delivered a message directly to Trump on the “illegal and inhumane” act of separating families before being quickly cut off. Later, L’Italien’s team released a message explaining Fox News’ mistake, the senator’s decision to take advantage of the opportunity to address the president directly, and their belief that “this would not have happened to an actual news station”.

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm .

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Oh Look!! How very exciting for all these men!!! And look! … There’s a lady in this picture with the remote control so she can watch all the clever funny men who have the opportunity to pilot their own shows. Jane Kennedy

The Triple M presenter and comedian responds to Network Ten’s decision to trial eight entirely male-led shows for “pilot week”.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Secret reports show work to start on northern Sydney motorways by 2021

WA teen girls tells of sexual abuse by foster carer ($)

‘Tropical shift’ could mean fewer cyclones in region’s oceans ($)

Teen charged over death of woman at Melbourne CBD apartment

Hanson goes on Irish cruise while One Nation campaigns in Queensland

Embattled Labor MP Emma Husar charged taxpayers $2000 for limousines to Sydney functions

Scott Morrison backs tighter migration settings

Infrastructure blueprint to fix our choked cities ($)

Top companies ‘failing’ on gender pay gap face investor revolt

Scott Morrison backs calls for WTO revamp as trade war threatens to escalate ($)

Murdered on International day against Transphobia: fears Fiji killing is a hate crime

Gunman kills 2, wounds 12 others in Toronto before being found dead

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Brisbane

Day one of Queensland budget estimates is set to hear from Premier and Minister for Trade Annastacia Palaszczuk , Speaker Curtis Pitt , Deputy Premier, Treasurer and Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Jackie Trad and Minister for Local Government, Minister for Racing and Minister for Multicultural Affairs Stirling Hinchliffe .

Four AI experts will speak at an ‘AI for Infrastructure’ information event at The Precinct.

The one-day Top Dog Film Festival will feature a series of short films exploring the connection between humans and dogs.

Sydney

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will deliver the ‘NSW State of the State’ address at CEDA.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore and representatives from around Sydney will launch a new plan outlining how the city will cope with major challenges including extreme weather events, cyber and terror attacks, housing affordability, inequality and congestion.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Opposition Leader Luke Foley will speak on day one of NSW Farmers’ three-day annual conference.

An event will be held to celebrate the Queen Victoria Building’s 120th anniversary, with Sydney artist James Dive set to create the “QVB Memory Lock” installation, inspired by the original solid gold key that opened the building by the lord mayor at the time, and attendees to include Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore, original QVB crier Bill Wallace and QVB architect Ross Gardener.

The Australian Human Rights Commission will launch the Human Rights and Technology Conference, to feature Australia’s chief scientist Alan Finkel, NSW professor of AI Toby Walsh and Google head of content and AI Jake Lucchi.

Breast Cancer Trials will host Q&A event ‘The Past, Present and Future of Breast Cancer Research’ at The Art Gallery of NSW, to be moderated by journalist Sandra Sully and feature breast cancer experts and trial participants.

Melbourne

Greens MP Lidia Thorpe will join a protest calling for a promise made by Premier Daniel Andrews to amend legislation allowing more rights for Victorian renters, including the right to have pets, to become law.

Moreland City Council Mayor John Kavanagh , Alliance for Gambling Reform spokesman Tim Costello and mayors from at least four other councils will call for pokies reform to be a hot topic ahead of the November state election.

CDC Victoria bus drivers will again engage in strike action, this time by stopping work at the CDC Sunshine depot from 6am until 10am and at the CDC Ballarat depot from 7am until 11am.

Jesuit Social Services will hold a presser calling for new approach to help solve youth crime, with the organisation’s chief executive Julie Edwards expected to speak with someone who has gotten their life back on track after coming into contact with the youth justice system.

Indigenous flags will be permanently installed at a flag raising ceremony at Victoria’s Government House.

Canberra

The UNHCR’s Regional Representative Thomas Albrecht will deliver ‘Australia’s role within the international refugee protection system: Lessons, challenges and opportunities’ at the ANU College of Law.

Day two of the five-day National Public Sector Women in Leadership Summit.

Ambassador of Estonia Andres Unga will present ‘Digitally Transforming A Nation’ with Defence ICT Innovation.

A range of government and policy experts will speak at Mentally Friendly’s event ‘Can policymakers be trusted with our wellbeing?’.

DFAT’s Chief Economist for Developing Countries, Chris Tinning, will speak on ‘Future of Work: Journey for Developing Countries’ at ISACA’s event.

Perth

Katy Perry will kick off her 2018 Australian tour.

The ECU School of Business and Law will launch ‘The Big Idea’, a social enterprise planning competition between Australian university students.

Adelaide

The Motor Trade Association of South Australia will hold its 92nd Annual General Meeting.

The Red Cross will host an ‘Is Tea Tree Gully Disaster Ready?’ emergency workshop, with partners the CFS, MFS, SAPOL and SES, and the City of Tea Tree Gully,

Hobart

The National Gallery of Australia will hold a showcase at Hobart Library.

Alice Springs, Northern Territory

The Northern Territory Literary Awards will, for the first time, be held in Alice Springs today.

Ballarat, Victoria

A celebration will be held to mark 25 years of Waterwatch in Victoria’s North Central Catchment Management Authority.

Kununurra, Western Australia

The Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation’s John O’Hare and Kimberley Local Content Adviser Dylan Heath will speak at the WA Industry Link Regional Roadshow.

San Fransisco, USA

Day two of AUSMIN, with Australian foreign and defence ministers Julie Bishop and Marise Payne meeting US counterparts Mike Pompeo and Jim Mattis.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Putin could never have suckered Reagan like Trump the chump — Troy Bramston (The Australian): “Many of Donald Trump’s supporters claim he is the greatest president since Reagan. This is unfair to Reagan, who would not have allowed himself to be duped by Vladimir Putin or Kim Jong-un, and would not have trashed NATO, undermined the EU or G7, insulted Angela Merkel or embarrassed Theresa May.”

I was born stateless and persecuted in Myanmar. Here is what it took for me to come to the U.S. — Imran Mohammed (Los Angeles Times): “I arrived in Chicago this spring, one of a handful of refugees sent to the United States under an agreement with Australia. I’m enjoying my freedom here and looking forward to the chance to get an education and a job and, at last, to lead a normal life after years spent looking for a country to call my own.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE