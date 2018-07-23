The Australian right's "law and order" rhetoric combined with the left's oversimplification and focus on state power are combining to bear down on black and Indigenous communities.

To no-one’s surprise, Peter Dutton has used the killing of a young woman of colour in Melbourne to advance the Coalition’s "law and order" agenda, saying that, "there is a major law and order problem in Victoria and more people are going to be hurt until the rule of law is enforced by the Victorian government."

The killing occurred on the same weekend as an all-in brawl between Geelong and Melbourne supporters at an AFL game, about as Anglo an event as you could get, but no mention of that, of course.