The amount of information governments can obtain about us without a warrant is growing dramatically. But it's not too late to prevent a major assault on our privacy.

The latest front in the My Health Record controversy is that health records, if you're foolish enough to allow one to be created for you, can be seized by authorities, including police, without a warrant. That can happen for “protection of the public revenue” or for “the prevention, detection, investigation, prosecution or punishment of criminal offences, breaches of a law imposing a penalty or sanction or breaches of a prescribed law”.