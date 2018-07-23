With Barnaby Joyce gone and Tony Abbott alienating his own colleagues, two of the key causes of Malcolm Turnbull's woes have been curbed — opening the way to shift the spotlight to Bill Shorten.

The recovery of the government in the polls creates the problem for Bill Shorten that even if Labor holds both Longman and Braddon this weekend, and the government fails to take back Mayo, that may not be enough to shift the pressure back onto Malcolm Turnbull.

As William Bowe's BludgerTrack poll shows, the Coalition has been slowly -- veeeeeery slowly -- seizing back ground from Labor over the course of the year, and now trail the opposition by just four points on a two party preferred basis. Some individual polls, such as today's Ipsos Fairfax poll and recent Newspolls, have the 2PP lead down to two points.