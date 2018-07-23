A new generation of moguls might understand disruption but have a slightly looser understanding of the truth.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had what Australians might call a George Brandis moment in his defence of providing a platform to holocaust deniers and other hoaxes.

While Brandis was deliberately pithy (“people have the right to be bigots”), Zuckerberg was more stumbling in a lengthy interview with Recode’s Kara Swisher last week, saying: “I don’t believe that our platform should take that [denialism] down because I think there are things that different people get wrong … It’s hard to impugn intent and to understand the intent.”