The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has distanced itself from the government's My Health Record roll-out, as the agency responsible for the scheme deals with accusations of defamation.

The agency behind the roll-out of the government’s My Health Record scheme has been caught out misrepresenting the views of Australia’s peak GP body, claiming incorrectly that the group supported adoption of the centralised digital health record’s controversial opt-out approach.

It comes as Labor's spokesperson for health Catherine King urged the Turnbull government to extend the opt-out period beyond three months "so the government can launch a comprehensive information campaign to educate the public and restore their trust in this reform".