Rove McManus and Kyle Sandilands are set to return to the small screen in Channel Ten's new, male-dominated Pilot Week programming.

Ten's Pilot Week sounds like the best TV of the early 2000s, the first book about the Thai cave rescue already has a release date, the law firm fighting for those accused in the #MeToo movement, and other media tidbits of the day.

Ten's Pilot Week sausage fest. Ten has confirmed its poorly-kept secret of "Pilot Week" -- a week of new programming to test new formats and shows. There are eight shows due to be tested, which Ten will commission based on audience ratings and online reaction, and include returns to TV for Rove McManus and Kyle Sandilands. The whole line-up is a sausage fest, without any women among "some of the best homegrown talent" scheduled. Sandilands will host a Judge Judy-style program called Trial by Kyle that will also star criminal lawyer and The Bachelor contestant Anna Heinrich. McManus will have another go at a late-night talk show, comedian Dave O'Neill will star in a sitcom called Dave, and disgraced Senator Sam Dastyari will host Disgrace!, about the week's scandals.