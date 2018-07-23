Ninja Warrior fails to get the numbers it needs.

Seven won last night in total people and the major demos as Nine’s Australian Ninja Warrior again failed to live up to its first season. Nine has two weeks of the show -- the end can’t come quickly enough. Seven won thanks to the performance of the 6pm News (1.80 million nationally), House Rules (1.50 million) which easily accounted for Ninja Warrior on Nine (1.32 million). MasterChef averaged 1.11 million for Ten. In the mornings ABC’s Insiders again had a solid morning with 505,000 national viewers. Next Sunday, the morning after the five by-elections should be a big morning for the program.

In the regions, Seven’s night with the 6pm News on top with 619,000, followed by House Rules with 579,000, then Nine/NBN 6pm News with 421,000, Sunday Night with 394,000 and Australian Ninja Warrior with 394,000.