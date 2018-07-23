The Victorian government has a long way to go if Indigenous Australians are going to trust it to maintain good faith in treaty negotiations.

Victoria’s treaty process holds genuine potential to reconfigure Aboriginal-state relations, but Daniel Andrews’ commitment to justice and empowerment for Aboriginal peoples must be evaluated by his government’s actions, not its good faith rhetoric.

A key tenant of genuine negotiations between parties which hold different amounts of power is that talks are entered under good faith; the disadvantaged side must trust that the stronger will not abuse its power and act to detriment the weaker party while negotiations are ongoing. Given the intergenerational trauma of colonisation and the ongoing disadvantage and exclusion of Aboriginal communities, faith in governments and promises of justice may be understandably low.