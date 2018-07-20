Sections Menu

Culture

Jul 20, 2018

Rundle: remembering the proto-hippies of Nat King Cole’s ‘Nature Boy’

Seventy years on, the reason for Nature Boy's popularity is no mystery. But the story of its origin, inspired by early hippy movements, is a little stranger.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Share

You know there was a boy, a very strange enchanted boy, and they say he wandered very far over land and sea, and yes, this week’s fortuitous anniversary is of "Nature Boy", the Nat King Cole signature tune, which hit the charts seventy years ago, and became a huge phenomenon. You don’t know it?

Ah that’s the problem isn’t it. The cultures we shared -- mid-century mass culture which dictated what everyone was watching, listening to – is dissolving, leaving no memory. But "Nature Boy" was a sensation, a simple spiritual lyric, with a weird folkish-lounge jazz lilt amid the era’s heavily polished pop. It hung around for decades thereafter, as a standard of the ethereal, a hint of otherworldiness, and as one of Cole’s two signature tunes (the other, um, escapes me).

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Culture

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Join the conversation

The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close