Rundle: remembering the proto-hippies of Nat King Cole’s ‘Nature Boy’

You know there was a boy, a very strange enchanted boy, and they say he wandered very far over land and sea, and yes, this week’s fortuitous anniversary is of "Nature Boy", the Nat King Cole signature tune, which hit the charts seventy years ago, and became a huge phenomenon. You don’t know it?

Ah that’s the problem isn’t it. The cultures we shared -- mid-century mass culture which dictated what everyone was watching, listening to – is dissolving, leaving no memory. But "Nature Boy" was a sensation, a simple spiritual lyric, with a weird folkish-lounge jazz lilt amid the era’s heavily polished pop. It hung around for decades thereafter, as a standard of the ethereal, a hint of otherworldiness, and as one of Cole’s two signature tunes (the other, um, escapes me).