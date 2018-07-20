Poll Bludger: so many right wing fringe groups, so few seats
Leyonhjelm, Palmer, Bernardi — with so many right-of-centre micro-parties playing musical chairs, who will end up with a seat once the music stops?
If all publicity is to be deemed good publicity, the right-wing fringe of Australian party politics has clearly been on a roll in the past month.
In that time, Clive Palmer has moved his political comeback from the billboards to the Senate, through his recruitment of One Nation castaway Brian Burston; Liberal Democratic Party Senator David Leyonhjelm has made a pitch for the alt-right troll vote through his profile-raising offensive against Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young; and Mark Latham has made common cause with Pauline Hanson in the campaign for next Saturday's Longman byelection.
