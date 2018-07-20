Sections Menu

Jul 20, 2018

Media Files: Greggo gone from Sky after MC outburst

Greg "Greggo" Thomson has stepped down from his posts on Sky News and Fox Sport after a recent MC gig at a charity event turned sour.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Greggo leggos of his job, the ABC has a cringey new corporate video, The Sun cuts its losses after a bad bet, and other media tidbits of the day.

Greggo's gone. Sky News and Fox Sports presenter Greg Thomson has resigned, just days after an embarrassing MC gig video was published. In the video Thomson yelled and swore at Inala charity fundraiser guests, and tried to get them to "skol a drink with Greggo". He doubled down after the video went public and he was suspended from work, telling Fairfax he had nothing to apologise for.

