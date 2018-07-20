Greggo leggos of his job, the ABC has a cringey new corporate video, The Sun cuts its losses after a bad bet, and other media tidbits of the day.

Greggo's gone. Sky News and Fox Sports presenter Greg Thomson has resigned, just days after an embarrassing MC gig video was published. In the video Thomson yelled and swore at Inala charity fundraiser guests, and tried to get them to "skol a drink with Greggo". He doubled down after the video went public and he was suspended from work, telling Fairfax he had nothing to apologise for.