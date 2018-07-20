Sections Menu

Jul 20, 2018

“Let me explain”: the best non-apologies of the week

It can never just be "I'm sorry", can it?

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

You know how it goes -- you briefly forget you're in public and say something thoughtless about, say, a grieving family or skolling beer, and you need to draw a line under your mistake and move on. How do you do it? We're genuinely asking, because this week gave us nothing but examples of how to ensure people just keep on talking about you and your gaffe:

Trevor Ruthenberg "I'm sorry (but I didn't do it)" 

Ruthenberg, the LNP candidate for the eccentric-laden Longman byelection, got into hot water for the claim -- on his parliamentary website -- that he had an Australian Service Medal (which recognises distinguished overseas military service), rather the more common (and in his case far more accurate) Australian Defence Medal (which recognises four years of service). He gave a pretty full apology, albeit adamant he made an error rather than a misrepresentation:

