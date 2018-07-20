Sections Menu

Jul 20, 2018

Industry super dominance now an open embarrassment to business

Yet again, industry super funds have dominated the ranks of the best superannuation performers. What on earth are the big banks doing?

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

The results are in from the 2017-18 financial year for superannuation funds and -- like previous years -- they're an embarrassment for the retail superannuation sector, the Liberals, and the Business Council of Australia.

According to results compiled by Superratings, industry super funds occupy the top ten places in performance over 2017-18 and nearly all of the top 20: 11th spot was taken by corporate fund Mercy Super; Qantas's corporate fund was 15th (corporate funds are funds run by companies for their own staff, and not usually open to the public). The best retail fund, IOOF (which is no longer bank-owned) Employer Super Core, had a return of 9.59% growth, nearly a full percentage point below the tenth-placed industry fund. Retail funds make up just 15 of the top 50 funds.

