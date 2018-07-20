Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Sections Menu

Jul 20, 2018

All the major offerings -- apart from Masterchef -- left a sour taste.

More rubbish from Seven -- the second episode of The Singles Wives got 533,000 viewers, down from 571,000 on Wednesday night. The metro audience fell 18,000 to 357,000 and the regional audience fell 20,000 to 176,000. The program that followed at 8.45pm -- Flights From Hell averaged 308,000 nationally. No wonder Seven dropped into third place in the main channels, behind Nine and Ten. Such was the weakness of Seven’s effort from 7.30pm, all they had to do was turn up. Ten’s Masterchef stood out as an exemplar of good taste with 1.15 million viewers. 

But it was not all bad news for Seven. The Front Bar dished up another whacking for Eddie McGuire and The Footy Show on Nine. In the important Melbourne market The Front Bar had 202,000 viewers, The Footy Show, 165, 000.  

