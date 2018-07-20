GetUp stands up to unsolicited emails from Abetz

Several tipsters contacted Crikey this week to tell us they received the following email from Liberal Senator Eric Abetz:

Dear xxxxx



As has been revealed in the media today, your donations to GetUp have been used to endorse a criminal and a white supremacist over the Liberal candidate in the Longman byelection.



This new low which uses your funds to support these kinds of unsavoury people over the Liberal candidate exposes GetUp’s truly ugly underbelly and their real reason for existence -- to defeat the Coalition at any cost with any lie and and any excuse for its gross dishonesty.



All balanced people would reject a white supremacist and convicted criminal. But not GetUp. GetUp have now shown that if supporting such a person helps them to defeat the mainstream LNP they will not think twice.



I have demanded that GetUp explain the use of supporters money for this nefarious purpose and as a donor to GetUp I ask that you raise concerns with the organisation.



I am hopeful that all sides of politics, including Labor and the Greens will condemn these disgusting actions by GetUp.



Yours sincerely



Eric Abetz

Liberal Senator for Tasmania