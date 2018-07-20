Could potential ABC review head have a conflict of interest?

Does a key figure in the government's ongoing war on the ABC have an emerging conflict of interest? A few weeks back, former Foxtel head Peter Tonagh was flagged as the likely head of the government's latest attack on the national broadcaster, yet another "efficiency review", to be conducted with former senior ACMA executive Richard Bean.

So far, so standard -- the government has already slashed ABC funding by hundreds of millions, filed reams of vexatious complaints about accurate journalism, and handed News Corp $30 million dollars with no strings attached.