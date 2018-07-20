‘Cave boys’ urged to consider a life of religious devotion to avoid media pack
Thai government edicts for the media to remain calm have been confused as the government itself tries to make hay.
As 12 young soccer players and their coach readjust to life above ground following their miraculous escape from a flooded cave, the Thai government has floated a novel way for them to evade the media hounds lingering in search of precious details: become monks.
After more than two weeks trapped underground, followed by a week of reunions and recovery in hospital, the 13 would be well served by the peace and privacy of life in a Buddhist temple, even if just for a month, the Public Health Ministry announced.
