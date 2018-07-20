‘Cave boys’ urged to consider a life of religious devotion to avoid media pack

As 12 young soccer players and their coach readjust to life above ground following their miraculous escape from a flooded cave, the Thai government has floated a novel way for them to evade the media hounds lingering in search of precious details: become monks.

After more than two weeks trapped underground, followed by a week of reunions and recovery in hospital, the 13 would be well served by the peace and privacy of life in a Buddhist temple, even if just for a month, the Public Health Ministry announced.