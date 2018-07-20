The rise of the fully sponsored TV show

Once relegated to graveyard slots and the daytime deadzone, paid-for television content is now moving into more prominent timeslots. Last week, a show entirely produced by holiday deal website Luxury Escapes debuted at its new primetime-ish timeslot of 6pm on Ten.

Media analyst Steve Allen says it's unlikely brands will be paying for true primetime content any time soon -- the cost-benefit is unlikely to weigh up -- but we will see more paid-for full-length programs on the telly, at times more people are likely to be watching.