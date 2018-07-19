White slips, polka dots and no booze: the party’s over at Home Affairs

Our recent yarn on Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo's leadership philosophy prompted readers to contact us with further information on what goes on inside his sprawling department. Among the peculiar practices we were told go on there:

In addition to the standard public service "pink slip" process for security breaches (if, say, you leave a confidential file on your desk overnight, security will take it and replace it with a pink piece of paper on your desk with the details of your breach on it, and you have to take the slip and collect the file again); there is a "white slip" process whereby anyone who breaches Home Affairs "integrity policy" receives a white piece of paper. Except ... the white slip is blank so recipients don't know what they've done ...

There's a clothing policy in place above the usual public service requirement that staff dress appropriately and professionally for the workplace (obviously those working at airports or in the AFP have uniforms; this is about head office staff): women, or, for that matter, anyone so minded, are not permitted to wear heels, because that might slow them down in the event of an emergency evacuation, and bright colours and polka dots are also banned (apparently because they might make for an easier target for a terrorist)

A social club is banned because it might lead to the consumption of alcohol.

Now, bear in mind these are just claims from people who, we assume, have worked at Immigration/Home Affairs or still do. We put them to Home Affairs, and a spokesperson provided this response.