White slips, polka dots and no booze: the party’s over at Home Affairs
According to tipsters, things are grim indeed at Mike Pezzullo's Home Affairs, where wearing polka dots or meeting with friends might get you a citation.
Jul 19, 2018
Our recent yarn on Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo's leadership philosophy prompted readers to contact us with further information on what goes on inside his sprawling department. Among the peculiar practices we were told go on there:
Now, bear in mind these are just claims from people who, we assume, have worked at Immigration/Home Affairs or still do. We put them to Home Affairs, and a spokesperson provided this response.
