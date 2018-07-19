What to do if you already have a My Health Record and don’t want it
If you discover you already have a My Heath Record, there's a reason for that. And it's not hard to cancel it -- but bear in mind it won't vanish entirely.
Jul 19, 2018
As tens of thousands of Australians rush to opt out of the government's centralised My Health Record system, many are discovering that, unbeknownst to them, one already exists for them.
And while we're always watchful about privacy and surveillance here at Crikey, there's actually nothing sinister about this. A lot of people -- nearly six million of us, according to the government -- already have a record. Some people have one because they linked their Medicare card to another IT initiative of the government (and one with its own problems), MyGov. Or, at some point in an interaction with the health system -- your doctor, or at a health provider or hospital -- you might have filled out a form that meant clinical information was provided for your health record. There was also an opt-out trial in NSW and Queensland in 2016 when participants should have been told about the trial and allowed to opt out then.
