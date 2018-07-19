A sassy lady walks into a room, throws down a big book and says, “This is what we believe now!”. It is with this literal thud that the world changed, apparently. The lady is Margaret Thatcher, the book is by FA Hayek and the famous bedtime story is still shared by ruling class toddlers today. It’s a dreamy way to describe the neoliberal revolution.

The nightmare birth of this world order is truly written in blood and fire — and, no, this is not to single out the violence of the neoliberal regime. It’s just a reminder that the world does not ever change by the thud of a single book, but in countless historical whimpers.