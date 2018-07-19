Our history of referenda doesn’t bode well for the Voice to Parliament

Bill Shorten’s speech to the ACTU conference, given, like Khruschev’s deStalinisation moment, behind closed doors, reaffirmed Labor’s commitment to a referendum on First Nations’ recognition and treaty, and to a Voice to Parliament -- but with the last of these via legislation, not in the referendum itself.

This presumably leaves the Uluru leadership -- a rather self-selecting leadership, as at least some other First Nations’ people are alleging -- in a bind, since neither major party is willing to back a triangular referendum featuring all three elements. For the obvious reason that the Coalition doesn’t want it at all, and Labor don’t want to have to campaign for a long odds proposal.