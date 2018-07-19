The winners are in for the mid-year Walkley Awards, Kyle Sandilands plays Judge Judy, no union for BuzzFeed, plus other media tidbits from the day.

Walkley wins. SBS journalist Laura Murphy-Oates has been named Young Australian Journalist of the Year at the mid-year Walkley Awards. Murphy-Oates also won awards in the longform feature or special, and the public service journalism categories. Jane Caro won the award for women's leadership in media, over other nominees Tracey Spicer, Kate McClymont, Lorna Knowles, Jo Puccini and Jeannette Francis.