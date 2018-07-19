Sections Menu

Jul 19, 2018

Media Files: SBS’ Laura Murphy-Oates wins young journo gong

SBS journalist Laura Murphy-Oates has won three awards at the mid-year Walkleys.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Laura Murphy-Oates

The winners are in for the mid-year Walkley Awards, Kyle Sandilands plays Judge Judy, no union for BuzzFeed, plus other media tidbits from the day.

Walkley wins. SBS journalist Laura Murphy-Oates has been named Young Australian Journalist of the Year at the mid-year Walkley Awards. Murphy-Oates also won awards in the longform feature or special, and the public service journalism categories. Jane Caro won the award for women's leadership in media, over other nominees Tracey Spicer, Kate McClymont, Lorna Knowles, Jo Puccini and Jeannette Francis.

