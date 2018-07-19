Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

A Wednesday night in winter on Australian TV is not a pretty sight, especially when the networks have run out of ideas and fallen back on the hardy staples of confected reality. That was the night on Seven with Single Wives debuting. After last night’s ratings, the debut episode might be the last -- 571,000 national viewers , 375,000 in the metros and 196,000 in the regions. This was followed by two hours of Modern Family which peaked at 437,000 nationally. Remember, it was a year ago when Seven brought us the equally appalling Yummy Mummies which they kept in the schedule for two and a half weeks until its metro audience slid to just 289,000 and shunted it off to 9.30pm and then death. Is Single Wives the most appalling Australian TV program of 2018 like Yummy Mummies was for 2017? Well, Nine’s Love Island would beg to differ.

By way of comparison, MasterChef managed 1.15 million viewers nationally from 7.30pm to 8.45pm, more than twice the number of people watching Single Wives.