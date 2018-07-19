Craig Kelly and why the right loves rootin’ for Putin

Spare a thought for Sydney MP Craig Kelly, the real victim of his comments about how we all need to get over the shooting down by Russian-backed forces of MH17, which killed 38 Australians. "It's very disappointing to see that some people have taken political advantage by taking my comments out of context," he told the ABC this morning. Yep, real disappointing, Craig. Though it's unclear what "context" explains saying "nothing is going to bring those three kids back" to the father of some of the victims and that Russia's crimes "have to be slightly looked over."

Kelly is normally the cosmic radiation of the Liberal Party. He's an incessant background hiss, constantly on Sky News to offer commentary about any and all issues, a reliable source of right-wing babble, almost invariably and perfectly reflecting the views of Tony Abbott. None of this has helped him in his seat of Hughes, where many local Liberals are keen to get rid of him, to the fury of Abbott, who is all for greater democracy within the Liberal Party until it threatens one of his mates.