As readers continue to critique the My Health Record controversy, some argue we’re losing sight of the larger issue. Plus, it’s clear that Australia needs ABC shows like The Checkout, so what is the opposition going to do about it?

Zut Alors writes: Thanks, Bernard and Crikey. This was the prompt I needed to go online to opt out. Mission accomplished. One of life’s mysteries: how executives/high fliers/management boffins with consistent lacklustre records transfer seamlessly to a series of other highly paid positions.

CML writes: You are all missing the point. I was a registered nurse for the best part of 50 years. In an emergency situation, the retrieval of information at the touch of a button could mean the difference between life and death. If you want to die in such a situation, then be my guest. But DON’T attack the very people whose hands you have tied with your “opt out” crap! By all means fix the problems described, but don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater!

Greg Mundy writes: Ad hominem attacks on Kelsey are fair game but the debate about My Health Record shouldn’t be about specific personalities. Kelsey didn’t design the MHR. A debate between personality types (paranoid/trusting) could go on forever…

Robin writes: One does have to wonder about these decisions. Much of what the ABC produces is more or less worthy rubbish, but The Checkout is a great program, not only informative, but consistently inventive and funny. What possible logic can have led to its being suspended?