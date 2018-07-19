Australian policy condemns deported Tamil asylum seeker
Thileepan Gnaneswaran has been permanently separated from his family, as Australia continues to operate under flawed logic on Tamil refugees.
Jul 19, 2018
Thileepan Gnaneswaran has been permanently separated from his family, as Australia continues to operate under flawed logic on Tamil refugees.
When it comes to asylum seeker policy in Australia, one of its biggest blind spots concerns Sri Lanka and ethnic Tamils fleeing for their lives. Sri Lanka continues to marginalise and persecute Tamils, continuing to chase the ghost of the long destroyed Tamil separatist organisation the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), better known as the Tamil Tigers.
In the most recent case, a Tamil man, Thileepan Gnaneswaran, whose wife and daughter have been granted asylum in Australia, was refused a visa and deported to Sri Lanka. He was arrested upon arrival in Colombo on unspecified charges.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.