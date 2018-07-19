Australian policy condemns deported Tamil asylum seeker

When it comes to asylum seeker policy in Australia, one of its biggest blind spots concerns Sri Lanka and ethnic Tamils fleeing for their lives. Sri Lanka continues to marginalise and persecute Tamils, continuing to chase the ghost of the long destroyed Tamil separatist organisation the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), better known as the Tamil Tigers.

In the most recent case, a Tamil man, Thileepan Gnaneswaran, whose wife and daughter have been granted asylum in Australia, was refused a visa and deported to Sri Lanka. He was arrested upon arrival in Colombo on unspecified charges.