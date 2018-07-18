Sections Menu

Jul 18, 2018

The instability of Labor’s latest factional stability deal

Victorian Labor's most recent factional maneuvers could hand both state and federal elections to the Liberals.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Victorian Labor’s factional troubles, which are national Labor’s troubles, have obtained the full status of an opera: it goes for ever, people die and reappear, and there is a duel involving butterknives. In the latest instalment, Bill Shorten and the AWU have partially broken with their new factional mates, Adem Somyurek’s SDA Mod-squad and the CFMMEU "Industrial Left" to co-operate with Socialist Left and National Left (the non-Victorian left) to kick the question of federal preselections up to the national executive and out of the hands of the Victorian party.

The move comes as the "Centre Unity-Industrial Left" (Mods, AWU, CFMEU, plus various tramps and thieves) roll their tanks onto the Socialist Left's lawn. The pledge that the CU-IL made when it formed was that it would only contest preselections in vacant seats. With a new seat being created, and retirement announcements by Jenny Macklin from Jagajaga, and Michael Danby from the now renamed Macnamara (formerly Israel), there’s plenty to be going on with. But a shift in the boundaries of Billy Bob Shorten’s Maribynong making it less of a sure bet has the fearful leader looking to be elected in Fraser (a change, since Shorten usually marries into Liberal dynasties).

