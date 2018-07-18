Victorian Labor’s factional troubles, which are national Labor’s troubles, have obtained the full status of an opera: it goes for ever, people die and reappear, and there is a duel involving butterknives. In the latest instalment, Bill Shorten and the AWU have partially broken with their new factional mates, Adem Somyurek’s SDA Mod-squad and the CFMMEU "Industrial Left" to co-operate with Socialist Left and National Left (the non-Victorian left) to kick the question of federal preselections up to the national executive and out of the hands of the Victorian party.

The move comes as the "Centre Unity-Industrial Left" (Mods, AWU, CFMEU, plus various tramps and thieves) roll their tanks onto the Socialist Left's lawn. The pledge that the CU-IL made when it formed was that it would only contest preselections in vacant seats. With a new seat being created, and retirement announcements by Jenny Macklin from Jagajaga, and Michael Danby from the now renamed Macnamara (formerly Israel), there’s plenty to be going on with. But a shift in the boundaries of Billy Bob Shorten’s Maribynong making it less of a sure bet has the fearful leader looking to be elected in Fraser (a change, since Shorten usually marries into Liberal dynasties).