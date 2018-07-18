HELL AND HELSINKI

Has Trump finally found a line he can’t cross with impunity? Even Newt Gingrich and Fox News commentators were attacking him after his groveling to Putin. But John McCain — who’s been no friend of Trump — took aim at the president with a statement that not only hit its target, but ran over it then backed up to do it again. For a more considered view, former Dubya penman David Frum says Trump is now a national security emergency.

IDEAS AND IDEOLOGY

Is liberalism dead? No ideology has had its last rites read more often so let’s be careful burying it now. At American Conservative, a writer takes issue with the latest declaration (from the right) that liberalism has failed.