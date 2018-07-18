Reserve Bank slaps down monetary galahs
The Reserve Bank has made clear what it thinks of the campaign from neoliberals to push interest rates up out of a fetish for tighter monetary policy.
Jul 18, 2018
The Reserve Bank has made clear what it thinks of the campaign from neoliberals to push interest rates up out of a fetish for tighter monetary policy.
The Reserve Bank has, as bluntly as a central bank can, rebuked the campaign from neoliberal economists and the Financial Review for a punitive lift in interest rates. In the minutes of its July board meeting released yesterday, the bank declared "it would be appropriate to hold the cash rate steady and for the Bank to be a source of stability and confidence while this progress unfolds”.
If the bank wants to be a source of stability in holding rates steady, it's pretty obvious how it regards those calling for a lift in interest rates -- not for any reasons based on evidence, just because they don't like the current rate. Not that the bank has departed from its view that the next move in rates, whenever it comes, will be up.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.