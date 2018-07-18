Sections Menu

Jul 18, 2018

Reserve Bank slaps down monetary galahs

The Reserve Bank has made clear what it thinks of the campaign from neoliberals to push interest rates up out of a fetish for tighter monetary policy.

Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane

Crikey business and media commentator / Politics editor

reserve bank

The Reserve Bank has, as bluntly as a central bank can, rebuked the campaign from neoliberal economists and the Financial Review for a punitive lift in interest rates. In the minutes of its July board meeting released yesterday, the bank declared "it would be appropriate to hold the cash rate steady and for the Bank to be a source of stability and confidence while this progress unfolds”.

If the bank wants to be a source of stability in holding rates steady, it's pretty obvious how it regards those calling for a lift in interest rates -- not for any reasons based on evidence, just because they don't like the current rate. Not that the bank has departed from its view that the next move in rates, whenever it comes, will be up.

Topics

