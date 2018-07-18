ABC’s Foreign Correspondent heaves under the weight of cuts
The ABC's Foreign Correspondent has suffered badly from funding cuts, and parachuting in celebrity presenters won't help, say veteran journalists.
Of all the cuts to the ABC over recent years, Foreign Correspondent has been just one of the many programs to have suffered. From about 40 weeks a year of programs in 1993, it’s now down to two, much shorter seasons -- one over summer. The timeslot has changed between seasons, making it hard to maintain audience loyalty.
It's midway through its winter season now, and it features an irregular number of guest reporters -- journalists not currently based in the ABC's foreign bureaux.
