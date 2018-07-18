Sections Menu

Federal

Jul 18, 2018

‘No one who uses a public service should be allowed to opt out’: My Health Record head

The British man heading up My Health Record in Australia has run a similar program in the UK that ended in tears. And he hated the idea of anyone being allowed to opt out.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

My Health Record

The bureaucrat overseeing My Health Record presided over a disaster-plagued national health record system in the UK, and has written passionately about the belief people have no right to opt out of health records or anonymity.

Tim Kelsey is a former British journalist who moved into the electronic health record business in the 2000s. In 2012, he was appointed to run the UK government's national health record system, Care.data, which was brought to a shuddering halt in 2014 after widespread criticism over the sale of patients' private data to drug and insurance companies, then scrapped altogether in 2016. By that stage, Kelsey had moved to Telstra in Australia, before later taking a government role. There was considerable criticism about the lack of information around Care.data, and over 700,000 UK people opted out of the system.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Join the conversation

The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close