Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Nine’s night in total people and the demos as Seven ran up a white flag and brought us a lame retrospective of Home and Away’s 30 years (it was made by Seven’s Sunday Night program, so no critical facilities used in this one). Ninja Warrior on Nine grabbed 1.16 million viewers (down from 1.19 million a week earlier). Endless Summer: 30 years of Home and Away on Seven, 967,000, less than the actual ep of Home and Away which had 1.08 million national viewers. MasterChef averaged 1.07 million nationally. End of night.

In regional markets Seven’s 6pm News was on top as usual with 598,000, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 471,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 402,000, Home and Away with 394,000 and Endless Summer: 30 years of Home and Away, 362,000