Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party is doubling down on its anti-Hanson campaign with a barrage of activity designed to draw former Pauline Hanson's One Nation supporters to the new Palmer vehicle.

The Palmer's prize acquisition of long time Hanson loyalist, Senator Brian Burston, to lead the UAP in the Senate -- announced on June 18 – gave him an instant parliamentary party that has also led to an accelerated effort for candidate and member recruitment.