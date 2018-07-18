Sections Menu

Jul 18, 2018

Clive Palmer vacuuming up former One Nation acolytes

Clive Palmer's United Australia Party is taking advantage of One Nation's disintegration by filling its ranks with former One Nation candidates, staffers and, hopefully, voters.

Tom Ravlic

Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party is doubling down on its anti-Hanson campaign with a barrage of activity designed to draw former Pauline Hanson's One Nation supporters to the new Palmer vehicle.

The Palmer's prize acquisition of long time Hanson loyalist, Senator Brian Burston, to lead the UAP in the Senate -- announced on June 18 – gave him an instant parliamentary party that has also led to an accelerated effort for candidate and member recruitment.

